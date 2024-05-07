The Ships of 1801 Society Summer Concert will be Home from the Boston States

The Ships of 1801 Society is presenting Home From the Boston States as its annual summer concert at the STFX Schwartz School of Business July 11th, 13th, 14th, and 15th.

Duncan MacDonald, producer and writer of the show, said in the early 1900s, thousands of people left the Antigonish area for New England and parts of the north eastern United States. He said for years people would return for the summer, noting it was a big deal when folks would return and people would be happy to see them.

MacDonald said the cast has around 33 people, mostly from Antigonish with a few from Pictou County. He said the show will feature a lot of original music and an original script with as much comedy and sarcasm as they can muster. Tickets for the shows are on sale now. For more information, please visit the Ships of 1801 Concert Facebook page.