This Summer is an Opportunity to Explore Destinations Closer to Home

On Friday, the Department of tourism announced visitor information centres, including the one in Port Hastings reopened and are able to offer safe means of in-person visitor services and trip counselling. New safety measures at visitor information centres include installation of plexiglass barriers, signs and guides, and enhanced cleaning protocols.

Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores runs some local visitor centres, like the one in Westville, while a non-profit committee runs the Antigonish VIC with financial support from DEANS. Cindy MacKinnon, managing director for Destination Eastern And Northumberland Shores, said they are focussing on moving visitors around the region and into the province. When there have been a lot of visitors passing through, she said they haven’t seen many at the Westville centre, but added that was to be expected.

As for what she would like to get across to Nova Scotians and visitors alike, Mackinnon says the province is open with attractions and accommodations and we’re safe. She said this is the summer for people to visits the local or nearby spots they may haven’t had the chance to see so far and support local.