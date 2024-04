Three people from Antigonish will be running in the Boston Marathon.

Two of the runners have participated in this event before. For Charlene Drouin, this will be her 9th Boston Marathon. Carol Ann Cameron is running her 3rd race in Boston.

For Gerard Gillis, it will be his first Marathon in the New England city.

The Boston Marathon will be held next Monday, April 15th. It’s expected 30,000 runners will participate in this year’s Marathon