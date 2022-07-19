Three levels of Government Team Up on projects for Green Upgrades and Multi-use Pathways in Antigonish County

The federal provincial, and municipal governments dropped some major funding on two projects for Antigonish County.

The three levels of government announced green upgrades for nine community buildings in the county, including six community centres, to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions. The facilities include the Mini-trail Community Centre, Highlander Curling Club, St. Andrews Community Center, Havre Boucher Community Centre, Arisaig Parish Hall, Heatherton Community Centre, Lochaber Community Centre, Keppoch Mountain Lodge, and the St. Joseph Community Centre. Construction is expected to begin this summer and wrap up by 2027.

The governments also announced the construction of a multi-use pathway along Trunk 4 between Beech Hill Road and Addington Forks Road. The five kilometre pathway system will allow for biking and walking, and become part of the province-wide network of bike trails known as the Blue Route. Construction is expected to begin later this summer and run until 2026.

The federal government invested $9.5 million in the two projects, while the province contributed more than $7.4 million, and the County of Antigonish offered $2.4 million.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said they have been looking at the projects involved in the announcements for some time, adding the county worked with the other levels of government on both over the last two-and-a-half years. He said the county is excited about the announcement, noting the work will benefit local communities for some time.

McCarron said council feels the investments were the right move, adding it will also help in attracting people to the area.

When asked why the province wanted to make these sorts of investments, Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Michelle Thompson said the province knows things have to be done differently in order to address climate change. Thompson said it`s important to have alternative ways of moving though communities, from both an environmental and health perspective.

She said the community building upgrades will help achieve the province`s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said one of the good things about working with the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, is they make funding available but they let communities play a leadership role.

Fraser said the investments will help create a more vibrant and dynamic place to call home, adding the projects will attract people to the area, improve the quality of life for current residents, and create jobs and reduce emissions at the same time.