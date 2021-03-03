Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say there are three new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Two of the new infections are in Central Zone, and one is in Northern Zone. All are close contacts of previously reported cases.

There are now 30 active cases of the virus, one more than Tuesday. Four people are in hospital, including two in ICU.

Nova Scotians continue to seek testing in high numbers, at the urging of the province. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 6,875 tests on Tuesday, setting a new one-day record.