Three People Charged following reports of Stolen Vehicles and Damage to Green Bins in New Glasgow

The New Glasgow Regional Police has arrested three males for multiple offences in connection with an intensive investigation by officers with assistance from the department’s Major Crime Unit. The charges are connection with reports of damage to green bins and stolen vehicles throughout the town between Monday and Wednesday. All stolen vehicles have been recovered.

An 18-year-old male, a 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, all from Pictou County have each been charged with three counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, three counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, four counts of Trespassing at Night and 19 counts of Mischief. The 15-year-old faces additional charges of Dangerous Driving and Breach of Probation. All three have been remanded into custody and will appear in Provincial Court in Pictou on Monday.