Three People Charged with Drug and Weapon Offices after Police search a Pictou County Home

Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit (PCISCEU) has charged three people with drug and weapon offences after a search warrant at a home in Three Brooks.

On April 17, the street crime enforcement unit, with assistance from the Pictou County District RCMP, the RCMP Northeast Nova Traffic Services, Stellarton Police and Westville Police, searched a home on Three Brooks Road.

At the home, police arrested a man and two women then located and seized methamphetamine, hydromorphone, cocaine, psilocybin, prescription medications, a stolen handgun with ammunitions, Canadian Currency and cellular phones.

37-year-old Nathan Timothy Hale from Stellarton, faces charges including trafficking in a substance, possession of property obtained by crime, and four weapons charges,

33-year-old Katelyn Rose Kirk, from Pictou is charged with trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime and 47-year-old Rebecca Lynn Pitts from Three Brooks faces similar charges along with a charge of unsafe storage of a firearm.

Hale was remanded into custody and was to appear in Pictou Provincial Court Monday. Kirk and Pitts were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on July 15.