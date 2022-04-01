Three St. FX Professors Chosen As Part of a $31 Million National Health Research Platform

Three St. FX University professors have been chosen as part of a National Health Research

Training Platform funded by the federal government. Ottawa has announced it will spend $31.1 million over six years to support 13 projects. It’s a pilot program aimed at connecting early career researchers and trainees from different hospitals and universities.

St. FX researchers that are part of this program are psychology professor Dr. Erin Mazerolle, as well as Dr. Holly Richardson and Dr. Heather Helpard from the Rankin School of Nursing.

Mazerolle will lead a team researching blood flow contributions to cognitive decline and dementia. Several St. FX faculty are involved in this project as participating mentors, including Computer Science professors Dr. James Hughes and Dr. Jacob Levman, and Dr. Sebastian Harenberg from the Human Kinetics Department.

Richardson and Helpart are part of a team researching the way we support and promote the health of women and girls affected by adversity and violence