Toromont Cat 150 and Henry’s AUTOPRO 75 At Riverside International Speedway this Weekend

Riverside International Speedway will put a period on the 2021 season this Saturday with the

Toromont Cat 150, an event benefitting the IWK Foundation. The race will see local favourite Donald Chisholm driving the #21 Cat Car for Kids adorned by IWK Foundation messaging.

The Toromont Cat 150 is a championship points event for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour. The NAPA Sportsman Series are also on the race card for Saturday with the Henry’s AUTOPRO 75

With the province still in Phase 4 of the Reopening Plan, the facility will operate with COVID-19 restrictions in place and significantly limited capacity. The grandstand area is separated into two zones for this event, each with their own entry/exit and washrooms facilities. There is no crossover between zones. Masks are strongly encouraged at all times and required except for when seated with a personal group.

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance at www.RiversideSpeedway.ca to take advantage of the digital contactless entry procedure.