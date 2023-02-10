Tourism Strategy for Antigonish to be Released in the Spring

A group of municipal and community partners, including representatives from the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, Town of Antigonish, St. Francis Xavier University, the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce, Destination Eastern Northumberland Shores, and Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation, is working with consultants Group ATN (GATN) in partnership with Tulle Tourism Consulting to develop a tourism strategy for Antigonish.

Outreach and community engagement will be a critical step in gathering information and input for this strategy. A focus will be placed on community consultation with one-on-one interviews and engagement sessions.

GATN and Tulle Tourism Consulting were hired in the Spring of 2022 to develop a tourism strategy for Antigonish. The strategy will provide recommendations for the creation of a governance structure with representation of local stakeholder groups, will include opportunities to increase shoulder season capacity, identity opportunities of growth for local operators to create an environment that leads to increase in visitor yields, and explore opportunities to collaborate with industry partners to further enhance tourism potential. Included with this strategy will also be a three-to-five-year action plan that focuses on collaborative tourism leadership, branding, and marketing.

The final strategy will be presented to the working group of municipal and community partners in this spring.