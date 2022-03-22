Town and County of Antigonish and St. FX University team up to Donate $25,000 to Canadian Red Cross Ukrainian Crisis Appeal Fund

The Town and County of Antigonish and StFX University are making a donation to the Canadian

Red Cross Ukrainian Crisis Appeal Fund.

Following Monday’s council meeting, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the town and county are each donating $8,500 while the university is donating $8,000 for a total of $25,000. Boucher said she spoke with Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron and both said they wanted to do something to aid in the humanitarian effort.

Earlier in March, the Municipality of the District of Guysborough announced a $25,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross Ukrainian Crisis Appeal Fund and asked other municipalities to follow suit.