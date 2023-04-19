Town and County of Antigonish Facing Higher Policing Costs Following Federal Government’s Collective Agreement with RCMP Officers

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish is sending a letter to local MPs, the Prime Minister, and the Minister of Public Safety regarding retroactive RCMP costs.

Last summer, the Government of Canada signed the first collective agreement regarding RCMP members which resulted in a retroactive salary cost. County Warden Owen McCarron said council is concerned, noting the increase for this year is around $100,000. McCarron noted the municipality was not involved in the discussions.

McCarron said the county was aware the potential for the retroactive increase was there, noting the county will be able to deal with it but it will come at a cost to other items. He said the payment is due by March of 2025, so there is some wiggle room.

Following Monday’s regular monthly council meeting, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher was asked about a potential change in policing costs in this year’s budget. While the figure wasn’t available at the time, the town’s communications officer sent out an email on Tuesday with the number.

The email states RCMP retroactive pay for the Town of Antigonish is $268,985.67, which the email states is due to the Government of Canada signing the first collective agreement regarding RCMP member on August 6, which resulted in a retroactive salary cost. The email also noted the town set aside $161,000 over the past two years in anticipation of the payment.