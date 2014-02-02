Town and County of Antigonish Reach Agreements with Federal Government worth more than $3.2 million to fast track the Building of New Homes

The federal government, as well as the Town and County of Antigonish have reached agreements to fast track the building a combined total of 93 homes over the next three years. It will also help spur the construction of more than 270 homes over the next decade.

Central Nova MP and Housing Minister Sean Fraser has announced the federal government will provide more than $3.2 million in incentives to eliminate barriers to building housing faster. The funding comes Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund.

The County of Antigonish is receiving more than $1.9 million. County Warden Owen McCarron says the funding will be used for a number of initiatives.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says the town will receive $1.3 million. She says of the five initiatives in its action plan, three are being done in collaboration with the county, include modernizing the permit process.

The town’s action plan also includes expanding residential zoning regulations to increase housing density.