Town Hall Meeting Planned on Green New Deal for Antigonish Planned for Tuesday

People looking for more information on the Green New Deal are invited to take part in a town hall style meeting next week.

Organizers of the meeting, set for the People’s Place Library at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, are hoping for a big turn out to discuss the Green New Deal and what it would look like, both in terms of nationally and locally.

Chad Brazier, one of the organizers, stated the Green New Deal is a vision of rapid and inclusive change aimed at slashing green house gas emissions, protect bio-diversity, and meet the demands of the multiple social crises such as inequality, lack of housing and jobs.

Brazier said there are about 150 similar town halls taking place across the country. When asked what a green new deal could mean, Brazier said they are talking about ending government subsidies for fossil fuels, using those subsidies for the mass installation of renewable energy and a national housing strategy, as well as building human capitol and a society people want to see for the future.