Town of Antigonish to Seek Funding from Federal and Provincial Governments for a Solar Power Project

The Town of Antigonish is looking at setting up a solar garden.

The town council voted Monday to make a funding request to the provincial and federal governments to cover 73 per cent of an approximately $5 million solar garden in Brierly Brook.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said they are looking at launching a marketing campaign later in the year, possibly by the end of August, giving residents the chance to invest in the solar garden. They would then be given credit for the investment on their power bills.

Boucher said the town was looking for ways to increase its green energy production without it affecting power bills for residents.