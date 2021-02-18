Town of New Glasgow Extends Deadline for Residents Survey

The Town of New Glasgow is seeking a little more feedback from its residents. Recently, the town created a survey as part of preparations for its four year Integrated Development Plan. Among the questions it asks residents is what they feel are key priorities for the town. Mayor Nancy Dicks says it’s extending the deadline for the survey to Sunday, the 21st.

The survey can be accessed on the town’s web site and on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media channels. Printed copies of the survey are also available at Town Hall and the New Glasgow Library.

To participate in the survey, follow this link: http://bit.ly/2ZvAcAQ