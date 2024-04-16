Town of New Glasgow to Present Volunteer Awards Later this Week

A number of New Glasgow citizens will receive Volunteer Awards later this week, as Council announced the winners during their regular monthly meeting.

Crystal States will receive the Social Justice Award, Eric Simms will be getting the Carleton Munroe Music & Event Memorial Award, the Culture & Heritage Award is going to Myla Borden, Courtney Malcolm will receive the Scott Weeks Community Service Award, while Ava White has named Volunteer of the Year.

The awards will be handed out at a ceremony at Glasgow Square on Wednesday.