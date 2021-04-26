Town of Pictou Invites Expressions of Interest for a Section of the Ground Floor of the Former CN Train Station Building

The Town of Pictou asking interested companies or individuals to submit an expression of

interest in a section of the ground floor of the former CN Station on the Pictou Waterfront in the downtown district.

A post on the town’s Facebook page states the building is designated as a National Historic Site under the Historic Sites and Monuments Act. The available section is approximately 1,628 sq ft with potential outdoor options onsite.

The building currently houses Pictou Town Council Chambers, offices of the Pictou Lobster Carnival and is home base for “Bikes for Kids” Pictou County (for 2021). Seasonal recreational programs may take place in other sections of the building.

Over the next few months, the municipality plans to upgrade the building, with the work set to wrap up by the summer.

Kyle Slaunwhite, CAO for the town, said they would like any potential submissions to align with the Town of Pictou’s strategy of making the downtown more vibrant and extend the down town.

Sealed proposals will be accepted until 4:00 pm on May 12. Those looking for more information can visit the town’s Facebook or web pages.