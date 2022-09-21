Town of Port Hawkesbury Supports Several Local Organizations

Despite a limited budget for grants, Port Hawkesbury Town Council was able to approve financial support for three organizations.

Although there is $1,000 remaining in their budget for grants, CAO Terry Doyle told council they were able to approve a $5,000 sponsorship request from the Celtic Colours International Festival Society during budget deliberations.

For the two-day Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia conference at the Civic Centre, where Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton will be speaking on the weekend of October 8 and 9, town council agreed to waive fees up to $1,000.

Because they have been unable to fundraise for the past two years during the COVID-19 global pandemic, councillors agreed to provide $500, plus free passes for skating and swimming, to help the Evergreen Seniors Club celebrate its 50 th anniversary on October 22.