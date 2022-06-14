Town of Stellarton and Local Eatery Reach Compromise on Outdoor Seating

A Stellarton restaurant will be offering a sidewalk café again this summer, just slightly

downsized.

In the past, Andre’s Seats placed two rows of tables and chairs for outdoor dining, requiring a bypass be built into the street for pedestrians. But the Fire Department has expressed concern that the bypass hinders the movement of fire trucks and other large vehicles turning onto South Foord Street from the Fire Station on Jubilee Avenue.

Planner Roland Burek told council last night that Andre’s Seats worked out a compromise: only one row of tables and chairs outside, offering enough space for wheelchairs and pedestrians to pass using the sidewalk. Council then approved the amended outdoor licence for the restaurant.