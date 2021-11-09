Town of Stellarton to Make Changes to its Tax Exemption By-Law

The town of Stellarton is expanding its tax exemption by-law. Riverview Home Corporation purchased two properties on Birch Hill & Saint Bernard Street to use as housing for people with disabilities. As Riverview is a not-for-profit organization and a registered charity, CFO Donald Gallop wrote to council asking for a full exemption on taxes. Currently, the town only has a partial tax exemption by-law on the books. Council voted to bring forward a full tax exemption by-law for not-for-profit and charitable groups. First reading is expected at next month’s meeting.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
There's been another death related to COVID-19 in the province. There are also 56 new cases of the virus. http://bit.ly/3Hif8Tt
Late Bus: Dave Hillier's bus serving Ecole acadienne de Pomquet, will be 60 minutes late this afternoon.
One Death, 56 New Cases of COVID-19 In Nova Scotia5:56 pm | Read Full Article
There’s been another COVID-19 related death in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials says a man in his 80’s died in Eastern Zone. To date, 102 Nova Scotians have died from COVID-19. The province is also reporting 56 new cases of the virus and 29 recoveries. There are 30 new cases in Western […]
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Looks Forward to new Whale Sanct...10:20 am | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says he’s excited about plans for a whale sanctuary project for Port Hilford, near Sherbrooke The sanctuary would be home to retiring whales and dolphins from marine parks and aquariums. The sanctuary is expected to open next year. The federal government banned the practice of holding whales and dolphins in captivity for […]
X-Women Rugby Coach says Team is Ready for Nationals12:27 pm | Read Full Article
The head coach of the St. FX Rugby X-Women says his team is ready and excited as it prepares for the USports National Championship in Kingston, Ontario. The AUS champion X-Women play their first game at the championship tomorrow at 12 noon Atlantic time in a quarterfinal against the University of Ottawa Gee Gees. Mike […]