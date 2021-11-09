Town of Stellarton to Make Changes to its Tax Exemption By-Law

The town of Stellarton is expanding its tax exemption by-law. Riverview Home Corporation purchased two properties on Birch Hill & Saint Bernard Street to use as housing for people with disabilities. As Riverview is a not-for-profit organization and a registered charity, CFO Donald Gallop wrote to council asking for a full exemption on taxes. Currently, the town only has a partial tax exemption by-law on the books. Council voted to bring forward a full tax exemption by-law for not-for-profit and charitable groups. First reading is expected at next month’s meeting.