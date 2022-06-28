Town of Westville looking to buy a new fire truck

The town of Westville is looking to purchase a new fire truck. At last night’s regular meeting, councilor Bernie Murphy asked about the status of a tender to purchase a new truck for the Fire Department. CAO Scot Weeres (weers) informed council that the town has posted a request for a fire truck through Canoe, a website where Canadian municipalities pool their requests for such things as equipment. The request has been up for a couple of weeks, and Weeres expects there to be offers for council to consider by next month’s meeting.