Town of Westville looking to buy a new fire truck

The town of Westville is looking to purchase a new fire truck. At last night’s regular meeting, councilor Bernie Murphy asked about the status of a tender to purchase a new truck for the Fire Department. CAO Scot Weeres (weers) informed council that the town has posted a request for a fire truck through Canoe, a website where Canadian municipalities pool their requests for such things as equipment. The request has been up for a couple of weeks, and Weeres expects there to be offers for council to consider by next month’s meeting.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
June 28 Late Bus:
132, Inverness, James MacNeil, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy, 30 minutes late this morning
Happy Birthday to Jacob Hopkins of Antigonish, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, we have a voucher with your name on it, you can pick it up at the station Mon - Fri 9 - 5, enjoy....
June 28 Subway Trivia: THIS food is thrown away more often than any other. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Town of Westville looking to buy a new fire truck12:44 pm | Read Full Article
The town of Westville is looking to purchase a new fire truck. At last night’s regular meeting, councilor Bernie Murphy asked about the status of a tender to purchase a new truck for the Fire Department. CAO Scot Weeres (weers) informed council that the town has posted a request for a fire truck through Canoe, […]
Westville ends finscal year with surplus6:22 am | Read Full Article
Another town in Pictou County finished their year financially ahead. At last night’s regular monthly meeting, the town of Westville’s audited financial statements for the past fiscal year were presented to council, showing a consolidated surplus of $1.1 million dollars. A major contributor to the surplus was an extra $684 thousand from the province’s […]
Sports Roundup – June 265:43 am | Read Full Article
The B-C Lions, led by Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke’s record night, won their second lopsided game in as many starts Saturday with a 44-3 decision against the visiting Toronto Argonauts. It was the Argos’ first loss of the C-F-L regular season. In the earlier game, the Calgary Stampeders improved to 3 and 0 with a […]