Town of Westville Puts Several Properties on the Market

The Town of Westville is looking to sell some land. At last night’s monthly meeting, council

approved a list of surplus property that Department Heads and the Planning Advisory Committee recommended be sold. They include two properties on Church Street, 1979 Munro Street, 1921 Rundles Lane, and properties on Picken Street & Dufferin Street. Properties at 2157 South Main, 1805 Park Street, and Temperance Street will be looking for Expressions of Interest for Residential Development. Expressions of Interest for Commercial Development will be considered for a lot on Main Street