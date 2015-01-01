Training Program at Paqtnkek to Prepare Potential Mi’kmaq Mining Employees to Work for Signal Gold Completed

A 12-week training program in Paqtnkek to prepare potential Mi’kmaq mining employees to work for Signal Gold has been completed. Six participants graduated from the Mining Essentials Pre-Employment program Friday. The program teaches the essential work and readiness skills needed to be employed in the mining sector. Signal Gold, the company proposing to develop a gold mine in Goldboro, Guysborough County, provided the program in partnership with Paqtnkek. The company is hoping to begin construction on its Goldboro mine in early 2025, subject to receiving certain permits from the federal and provincial governments.

Signal Gold’s Vice President of Sustainability, Deidre Puddister, says they are pleased with the results.

Puddister says this is the first time this course was offered in Nova Scotia,

Participants in the course came from Paqtnkek, Pictou Landing, We’koqma’q and Lennox Island, Prince Edward Island.