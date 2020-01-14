Transportation Department to Study Upgrades to Afton and Gorman Roads in Antigonish County

The Afton Road and Gorman Road will get a look from the province’s transportation department.

During last night’s regular meeting of council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, Warden Owen McCarron said council received a letter from Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal about the Afton Road and Gorman Road.

Back in May, council voted to send a letter to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal regarding the Afton Road and Gorman Road. Warden Owen McCarron said a section of road off the new Bayside Centre is in rough shape.

McCarron said Minister Lloyd Hines is advising staff to look at the road, do a traffic count, and see what is possible in terms of upgrades.

The warden says there is no timeline at the moment but suspects the traffic count will happen in the spring.