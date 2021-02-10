Travellers from Newfoundland and Labrador arriving in Nova Scotia must Quarantine for 14 days

During Tuesday’s COVID-19 update, Premier Stephen McNeil said the province’s numbers are low

while also pointing out that hasn’t been the case for everyone. He pointed to a spike in cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, and confirmed anyone coming from Newfoundland and Labrador must quarantine for 14 days.

He called it another example of how quickly Covid 19 can spread. McNeil also acknowledged Iain Rankin as the premier designate.

McNeil also said they continue to work with the federal government on vaccines, adding they will get a shipment this week and another larger one is expected next week.