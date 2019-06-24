Two Drivers facing Stunting Charges

Two drivers face charges of stunting following incidents within half an hour of each other.

The RCMP’s Northeast Traffic Services members were out conducting regular patrols in Barney’s River on June 19 when at 12:25 p.m. one police officer noted a vehicle passing them at 144 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone. The officer activated the emergency equipment in the police vehicle and the driver then sped up to 161 km/hr to pass two more vehicles at the end of a passing zone. Police charged the 61-year-old female driver from the Halifax Region with stunting.

Around 25 minutes later, RCMP members patrolling the James River area noted a vehicle travelling at 156 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone. Police pulled the vehicle over and the 18-year-old male driver from Antigonish faces charges of stunting, operating a vehicle without insurance, operating a motor vehicle when an attempt has been made to alter identification, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid safety inspection sticker.

In both cases the vehicles were seized and towed, and the drivers’ licences were suspended for seven days. Nova Scotia RCMP are reminding the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads.