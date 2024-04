Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster announced paving is set for two sections of Highway 105 between Glendale and Blues Mills, a 7-kilometre stretch known locally as William’s Hill at Glendale and a 5-kilometre section from the Big Marsh Road towards Whycocomagh.

Tenders went out last fall and Chapman Brothers and Dexter Construction are the contractors for the 2 projects.

MacMaster said it is a route with a lot of truck traffic and the work will improve road safety in the area.