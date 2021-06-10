University Varsity Sports to return in the Fall

Atlantic University Sport is announcing a return to sport in the fall 2021. Following the cancellation of 2020-21 regular season competition and championships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference intends to pursue a full season in 2021-22.

Regular season competition and any exhibition play will begin in the month of September with AUS football, soccer, rugby and cross country competition getting underway. The conference’s football schedule will be modified to facilitate a September start, while the soccer, rugby and cross country schedules will not require modifications and will follow a similar format to past seasons. Winter sports are also anticipated to follow similar formats and timelines to previous seasons.

The conference intends to release the 2021-22 schedules and fall and winter championship dates and hosts next week.

Plans for a fall 2021 return to sport were unanimously supported at a recent meeting of the AUS board of directors, which is comprised of the presidents of each of its 11 member universities.