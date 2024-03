The schedule has been set for the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League’s Veteran’s Cup Championship Series between the Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs and the South Shore Lumberjacks. Game one will be Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Antigonish Arena, with game two also at Antigonish Arena Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

The series moves back to Bridgewater Friday, April 5th at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 6th at 3 p.m. The final three games of the series are still being worked out.