Vigil held at St. FX University to Remember the Victims of Montreal Engineering School Shooting 30 years ago

Members of the St. FX University community and local residents paused to pay tribute and remember the 14 women killed in a mass shooting at a Montreal engineering school three decades ago today.

A vigil was held at the university’s MacKay Room over the noon hour today. Speakers told the audience that 30 years later, gender-based violence remains a reality in our society. Half of Canadian women experience at least one incident of physical or sexual assault after the age of 16. Approximately every six days a woman is killed by her intimate partner in Canada.

Women’s advocate and the Chair of Syria Antigonish Families Embrace, Lucille Harper urged audience members to raise concerns about gender based violence to enact change.

At the ceremony, a red dress hung at the front of the hall to remember murdered and missing indigenous women and girls. Also fourteen red roses where brought to the stage, symbolizing the 14 women who died in Montreal on this day 30 years ago.