Voting Starts for Inverness County Council’s District 2

Voting begins today to fill the vacant District 2 seat on Inverness County Council. Voting will be

electronic only, either via phone or internet starting at 8 this morning and running 24 hours a day until the polls close at 7 p.m. on election day, June 4th. Individual Voter Instruction Letters have been mailed to each voter who is on the Amended Voters’ List and includes a unique Personal Identification Number. Details on how to vote are included in the letter.

Six candidates are vying for the seat; Alfred Aucoin, Shaun Bennett, John Carmichael, Seph Peters, Blair W. Phillips and Rob Romard.

The election was called following the death of councillor and Warden Laurie Cranton in March. District 2 includes the communities of the Margarees, St.-Joseph-du-Moine and Grand Etang.