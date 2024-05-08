Voters In Pictou West By-Election can apply for a Write-In Ballot

Voters in Pictou West can now apply to use a write-in ballot for the May 21st provincial by-election. To use a write in ballot, you must first apply to Elections Nova Scotia. Once it’s approved, you will receive a write-in ballot kit. The deadline to apply for a write-in ballot is Saturday by 6 pm. You can apply on-line at electionsnovascotia.ca.

Voters who need assistance can ask someone they trust who is at least 18 years old to act as their agent to help them apply and return a write-in ballot. The returning office can also arrange for a write-in ballot team to visit their home if necessary.

If you have questions about the write-in ballot or any other issues with the by-election, call the returning office at 1-888-575-8901.