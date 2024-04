This fall’s municipal election for the town of New Glasgow will be done electronically.

Council officially passed a motion for ballots to be cast online or via telephone from October 6th to the 19th, using PINs that will be mailed to all residents beforehand.

For those who require assistance to cast their vote, they will be able to do so at a polling station on the 19th, as well as at Advance Polls on October 12th and 15th