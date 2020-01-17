Water Tower Project in Judique Complete

The Judique Water Tower Project has been completed, and now local residents have to pay up.

The project was governed by Inverness County’s By-Law 30, Capital Cost of Sewer and Water Construction. The by-law outlines the rates paid by residents of varying communities for water and, and the by-law has to be modified to include the tower project.

The unit charge for the construction of the Judique reservoir is $935.97 per serviceable lot. That means the lot owners will have to get out their check books.

The annual bill will be $121.21 until the balance is paid, but folks will have the option of paying off the balance in a lump sum.