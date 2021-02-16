Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Wheelchair Accessible Park for Sherbrooke Village nearing Completion

This entry was posted in News on .

A new wheelchair accessible park for Sherbrooke Village is almost finished.

Heart builders shown in photo L to R: Keith and Heather Laybolt, Brennon MacKay, Shannon O’Connell, Andy MacKay, Dana O’Connell (lead on park project), and Patricia MacKay.

The Historic Sherbrooke Village Development Society took on the project with support from the Sherbrooke Village Museum. Dana O’Connell and Kathleen Pascoe were behind the design work for the project, which is adjacent to the Indigenous Art Centre.

Stephen Flemming, executive director for Sherbrooke Village, said all of the trails, lawn pieces and new park benches are set up. The gazebo is going in this week, and will be wired along with some lighting in the next couple of weeks.

 

Flemming said the stimulus package from the province helped speed the project along, adding he appreciated the efforts of Guysborough Eastern Shore Tracadie MLA Lloyd Hines for helping make the project happen.