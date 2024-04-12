Winners Announced for the Strait Regional Science Fair

The Strait Regional Centre for Education handed out awards for the Strait Regional Science fair this week.

Grand Prize Best in Fair went to Elise Munro, a Grade 10 student at Dalbrae Academy for her project titled Lyme Time: A Novel Way to Detect Lyme Disease.

Second Overall went to Beth Tubman, also a Grade 10 student at Dalbrae Academy, for her project Dependable Desalination. Third Overall went to Irelyn MacLennan, a Grade 7 student at St. Andrew Junior School for a project called Sprout vs. Drought

4th Overall was Saanvi Vishwakarma, a Grade 7 student at St. Andrew Junior School for the project Microscopic Investigation of Indigenous Food Preservation Technique.

The four grand prize winners will attend the Canada Wide Science Fair scheduled for May 26 to June 1, 2024, in Ottawa.