Wintery Mix of Snow, Ice Pellets, Rain and Freezing Rain coming to the Province

Environment Canada is monitoring a storm system that will bring mixed precipitation, including snow and ice pellets to the province.

The national weather forecaster, in a special weather statement, says the storm is expected to arrive overnight in western Nova Scotia, and spread to the rest of the province on Thursday. The system will bring 5 to 10 centimeters of snow and 10 millmetres of rain.

For the Annapolis Valley, Central and northern regions of the province and Cape Breton, precipitation will begin as snow but will become mixed with ice pellets with about 10 centimetres expected.

Rain is expected along the south shore with this storm, but in inland areas, temperatures should remain around the freezing mark and could result in freezing rain. For the rest of the Atlantic coast, it will start as snow and ice pellets, transitioning to rain.