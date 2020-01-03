Women’s Jiu Jitsu Program Being Developed in Antigonish

Antigonish Women’s Jiu Jitsu is on its way.

The women’s only Jiu-Jitsu program will hold its first class on January 12 at 4:30 p.m. at the combat room in the Amelia Saputo Centre for Healthy Living. The classes will be run by Picotu County native Hayley MacLeod, a jiu-jitsu purple belt who also trains with Pictou County Jiu-Jitsu. Having recently moved to Antigonish, MacLeod said she wanted to set something up locally to train and help others learn the sport.

Aside from the improvements to physical health that come with martial arts training, MacLeod says it can help in other ways too.

The classes will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Sundays and 8-9 on Thursdays. For more information, visit the Antigonish Women’s Jiu-Jitsu Facebook page.