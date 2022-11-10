Workshops Planned for Projects for Viola’s Way

Community members are invited to attend a pair of public workshops focusing on future

placemaking projects for Viola’s Way and future riverfront connections.

The workshops are with Fathom Studio, an architectural firm associated with many projects across Atlantic Canada. There will be two workshops held at Glasgow Square on Monday, November 14th and Tuesday November 15th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

In 2018, a portion of the street next to the former Roseland Theatre was renamed to Viola’s Way to honour her historical significance and in 2020, this portion of the street was closed to traffic as a pilot test and temporarily made into a pedestrian only street, with plans to initiate various placemaking projects to enhance this public space.

Viola Desmond was a Canadian civil/women’s rights activist and businesswoman/entrepreneur of African Nova Scotian descent. Desmond has come to be a historical icon in Canada, being granted the first posthumous free pardon in Canada and received recognition by the Government of Canada as a Person of National Historic Significance. She is also featured on Canada’s regularly circulating $10 bank note.