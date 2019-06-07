World Oceans Day Open House Planned for St. FX University

St. FX University’s Biology Department is marking World Oceans Day with an open house at the J. Bruce Brown Hall on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a sensory friendly and reduced mobility time from 10 to 10:45.

It’s the 6th year the Biology Department at St. FX has hosted the event. Last year, 11-hundred people attended the open house, so organizers have expanded the event to two floors One of the organizers, lab instructor Katelyn MacNeil says there will be lots of live animals for visitors to experience and touch.

New additions this year include a sustainability station to promote reduced plastic use, making your own nautical knots and an Atlantis photobooth. Also also the event will be officials from Federal Fisheries, Birds Studies Canada, Eastern Region Solid Waste Management, Human Nutrition and a Dolphin Communications expert