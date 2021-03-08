X-Men Basketball Head Coach Steve Konchalski ends 46-year Career with a Win

Tributes were paid to St. FX X-Men Basketball Head Coach Steve Konchalski over the weekend

as he led his team onto the court for the final time in a varsity game. Konchalksi’s X-Men defeated Acadia 99-76 in the inaugural Coach K Challenge, an annual game between the two teams. It was Coach K’s 919th victory.

Following the game, several dignitaries spoke on Konchalski’s illustrious 46 year career at St. FX including University President Dr. Andy Hakin, St. FX Athletic Director Leo MacPherson, Acadia Athletics Executive Director Kevin Dickie, and AUS Executive Director Phil Currie.

Konchalski says he has enjoyed his 46 years at St. FX, allowing him to pursue the passion of his life, to coach young men and develop the basketball program.

Konchalski led the X-Men to three national championships and nine AUS conference titles. He’s also coached at the national level as an assistant and head coach. He’s a member of the Acadia, St.. FX, Nova Scotia and the Canadian Basketball Halls of Fame. Konchalski retires at the end of the month.