A pair of STFX basketball players heard their names called in the Canadian Elite Basketball League draft.

The Calgary Surge selected STFX’s Dondre Reddick, a 6’3 guard from Antigonish, with the ninth overall pick in this year’s CEBL draft. Reddick was a 2024 Second Team All-Canadian and First Team AUS All-Star.

The Scarborough Shooting Stars selected STFX’s Koat Thomas, a 6’6 guard from Waterloo, ON in the second round with the 15th pick overall.