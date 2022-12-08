X-Men Hockey’s Josh Nelson named USports Male Hockey Player of the Week

X-Men Hockey forward Josh Nelson is USports Male hockey player of the Week. Nelson, a third

year Business student from Lockport, IL scored five goals in two close X-Men losses this week.

In their 5-4 overtime loss to Acadia Wednesday, he tallied two of the X goals and was named player of the game. He followed up with a hat trick on Friday, scoring all three X goals in their close 4-3 loss at SMU.

Nelson currently has 18 points on the season (13G, 5A), and his 13 goals is tied for second overall in U SPORTS and first in the AUS conference.