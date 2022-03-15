X-Men Hockey’s Liam Hawel named AUS MVP and Rookie of the Year

The AUS announced StFX Men’s hockey player Liam Hawel, as both the league’s MVP and

Rookie of the year.

A first-year forward from Arnprior, Ontario, Hawel played in all 24 games for the X-Men this season, leading the conference points (37), goals (18) and assists (19) and had the second-most goals and the third-most points in the country.

He now becomes the AUS nominee for the U SPORTS Senator Joseph A. Sullivan trophy as the nation’s top player.

The AUS also named it’s all star and all rookie team, with StFX well represented. X captain Santino Centorame, Hawel, and first year forward Matthew Struthers received first team all-star honours, with Struthers and Hawel both named to the all rooking team.

The 2022 Subway AUS men’s hockey playoff action continues tonight, when the Dalhousie Tigers and Moncton Aigles Bleus face-off in the deciding game of their best-of-three quarterfinal series. The winner of this series will join the SMU Huskies in heading to the semifinals.

The best-of-three AUS semifinals series’ will begin on Friday, March 18 with both UNB and STFX hosting.