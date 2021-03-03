X-Women Basketball’s Tahmala Thorpe, X-Men Hockey’s Joseph Raaymakers named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from Basketball and Hockey.

The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Basketball Guard Tahmala Thorpe. The first year Arts student from Mississauga, Ontario was the X-Women Basketball Player of the week for her efforts. She has shown continuous improvement on the court.

X-Men Hockey Goaltender Joseph Raaymakers is the Male Athlete of the Week. The second year Human Kinetics student from Chatham, Ontario led team blue to a victory in a 2 of 3 series win Friday night as the team played an intra-squad contest in Guysborough in the Outdoor Classic.