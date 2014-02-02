X-Women Hockey’s Maggy Burbidge Named St. FX Female Athlete of the Week

X-Women Hockey forward Maggy Burbidge is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Burbidge, a fourth year Arts student from Falmouth, NS played two strong games for the X-Women at the U SPORTS national championship this past weekend in Saskatoon.

She was the STFX player of the game in their 6-1 quarterfinal loss to Waterloo on Thursday, assisting on the lone X goal. The X-Women captain followed up with another strong performance in a close 3-1 loss to Saskatchewan in the consolation semifinal Saturday. She was fifth overall in the AUS this season with 28 points and garnered AUS second team all-star status.