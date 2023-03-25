XFM Marks 80 Years of Broadcasting

Today is X-FM’s 80th birthday. It was on March 25th,1943 that the station, with the call letters

CJFX signed on as an A-M radio station with a power output of one thousand watts.

The late Nora Nunn, wife of the station’s founding general manager Clyde Nunn, in an interview recorded in March, 2010; says it wasn’t easy getting all the parts and equipment needed.

As the planned opening of CJFX was drawing near, Nunn says it received the delivery of special wire that was crucial in getting the station on the air. Less than a week later, the military contacted the station, stating they weren’t allowed to have the wire and it must be returned.

Nunn says among the many performers who passed through the station’s doors was well-known Inverness County musician John Allen Cameron, who credited the station for helping him in launching his musical career.

Another was the late Danny Gallivan, who later became a well-known CBC hockey play-by-play announcer.