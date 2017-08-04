Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise

for a litre of self serve regular unleaded is now $1.08.9 in the eastern mainland, while in Cape Breton it’s $1.09.7 Filling up the car will cost you more today. The price of gasoline jumped 3.7 cents a litre in the weekly setting by the Utility and Review Board. The minimum pricefor a litre of self serve regular unleaded is now $1.08.9 in the eastern mainland, while in Cape Breton it’s $1.09.7

Diesel is also up, by four cents a litre in the eastern mainland and 3.9 cents in Cape Breton. The minumum price for a litre self serve diesel is $1.00.9 on the eastern mainland and $1.01.7 in Cape Breton