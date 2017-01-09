Nothing But Hits!
Smooth Slider
The Road Report, brought to you by Strait-Way Kia and Strait-Way MitsubishiStay up-to-date on current winter road conditions with the Road Report! Tune in to 989 Nothing But Hits daily at 7:20 a.m., 1:20 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. for the Road Report, brought you by Strait-Way Kia and Strait-Way Mitsubishi. See the ...
989 ST FX X-Men's Hockey 7th Player989 Nothing But Hits and the St. FX X-Men hockey are drafting a 7th Player for their line-up! This important role is a must fill and is open to kids 5 to 12. The 7th Player gets to hit the ice ...
989 ST FX X-Women's Hockey 7th PlayerThe St FX X Women are looking for you to join the team....as their 7th Player. Send us all the details and you could be on your way . Go X Go !
Tim Hortons Celebrations!Send us your birthdays and anniversaries here ! http://www.989xfm.ca/birthday-wishes/
The 989 Subway Office Lunch989 Nothing But Hits and Subway want to look after your office with Lunch ... on us! Each Friday afternoon Paul Kerwin will draw one lucky winner of " The 989 Subway Office Lunch ". Fill out the form below ...
Wet Nose Wednesday with Antigonish SPCAEach Wednesday morning at 8:35 is Wet Nose Wednesday on 989 Nothing But Hits brought to you by One Stop Pet Shop, Post Road, Antigonish - your complete pet food and supply store. We are so happy to feature cats ...
The 989 XFM family is proud to continue to bring quality information and entertainment programming to listeners throughout Northeastern Nova Scotia.