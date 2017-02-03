Nothing But Hits!
Smooth Slider
Theo Fleury Don’t Quit Before the Miracle and Raising Awareness on Sexual AbuseThe Antigonish RCMP and Naomi Society present former NHL All-Star, Stanley Cup winner and Olympic Gold Medalist Theo Fleury! February 15, student athletes are invited to attend Fleury’s free talk Don’t Quit Before the Miracle at 7 p.m. at the ...
Valentine's Day at Gabrieau's Bistro with 989 Nothing But Hits!989 Nothing But Hits and Gabreiau's Bistro is giving you and your sweetheart a Valentine's Dinner! You'll dine on a three-course dinner, including appetizer, entree and dessert on February 14th. You'll both feel the love at Gabrieau's Bistro! Enter below ...
5th Annual Elsie Kelly Memorial Snowmobile RallyThe annual Elsie Kelly Memorial Snowmobile Rally is February 18! The event begins at the SnoDogs Grooming Building on Mill Road and ends at Ralph Kelly’s cottage where there will be a barbecue. Cost is $15 per snowmobiler. Barbecue costs ...
The Road Report, brought to you by Strait-Way Kia and Strait-Way MitsubishiStay up-to-date on current winter road conditions with the Road Report! Tune in to 989 Nothing But Hits daily at 7:20 a.m., 1:20 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. for the Road Report, brought you by Strait-Way Kia and Strait-Way Mitsubishi. See the ...
989 ST FX X-Men's Hockey 7th Player989 Nothing But Hits and the St. FX X-Men hockey are drafting a 7th Player for their line-up! This important role is a must fill and is open to kids 5 to 12. The 7th Player gets to hit the ice ...
989 ST FX X-Women's Hockey 7th PlayerThe St FX X Women are looking for you to join the team....as their 7th Player. Send us all the details and you could be on your way . Go X Go !
Tim Hortons Celebrations!Send us your birthdays and anniversaries here ! http://www.989xfm.ca/birthday-wishes/
The 989 XFM family is proud to continue to bring quality information and entertainment programming to listeners throughout Northeastern Nova Scotia.